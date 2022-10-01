EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Tri-Stater has been refereeing local soccer games for 40 years and he’s having a great weekend, celebrating his 80th birthday on September 30.

John Catt has also been an instructor and has trained hundreds of referees in the area. For many years he was the district referee administrator and he serves as the referee assignor for the Newburgh Recreational Soccer League. Through all that, he mentors and trains certified refs of all ages. Catt says he can’t get enough.

“Actually it feels good but the best feeling is what you do for the kids,” said Catt. “I get up a lot of mornings at five in the morning to go to the gym so I can stay in shape and keep up with these kids. Have fun. It’s fun. Every once in a while you get a game where somebody gives you a hard time but it’s still fun. Just shrug those off, everyone does.”

John’s family was in attendance as he was honored at the game and this evening he was presented with his own custom bobblehead.