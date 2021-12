EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A hockey tournament is coming to the Tri-State.

The Evansville Youth Hockey Association is hosting a 10U and 12U tournament named Rudolph’s Revenge Tournament, and the event is sponsored by Turoni’s Pizza. Sixteen teams will be competing in the tournament, with at least one coming from as far away as Atlanta, Georgia.

The event will occur on December 18 through 19 at Swonder Ice Arena. For more information about this event, please click here.