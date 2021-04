HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) It's officially Derby week here in Kentucky and with many excited to watch their favorite horses running, some will get watch closer to home right here in the Tri-State.

Ellis park officials say they are excited to begin their 2021 horse racing season. Due to the pandemic, most things were on delay or canceled last year. But Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News this year will look more promising, and they are excited to get events going, especially on Derby weekend.