EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Aces baseball has been the surprise team of the Missouri Valley Conference. UE was picked to finish 7th in the league’s pre-season poll, but currently sits atop the league standings.

Evansville is 9-3 in Valley play and has positioned itself to make a run at the program’s first championship since 2014.

“We put ourselves in a good position here to make a run,” says head coach Wes Carroll. “It’s really comparable to the 2014 season where things started to bounce our way, we got hot at the end of the season and our guys started to believe that we could go and capture an MVC championship. And I feel like that’s where we are at with 3 very important weekends coming up. We are playing great baseball at the right time of year.”

The Aces host Illinois State this weekend.