Aces begin the season with a loss at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WEHT) A cold shooting night doomed the Aces season opener at Cincinnati.

UE managed only 14 field goals, losing to the Bearcats 65-43. The Aces could not find any offensive rhythm, shooting only 25.9% for the game.

Evan Kuhlman and Blaise Beauchamp led Evansville with 11 points apiece.

“We have not seen that kind of length, speed and aggressiveness. I thought we kept guarding and I am sure there will be some good lessons from tonight,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said. “We really fought on the boards, our defensive rebounding was tremendous. Cincinnati really challenged us, it was a physical game and our guys kept fighting away.”

UE opens the home schedule Thursday hosting IUPUI.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2021)