DES MOINES, Iowa (WEHT) The Aces terrible season got a little worse Wednesday night in De Moines. Drake took control early, led UE by 32 at halftime, and cruised to a 73-51 win.

Blake Sisley led UE with 14 points.

The Aces are now 6-19 (2-12 MVC).

Evansville hosts Valpo Saturday afternoon.