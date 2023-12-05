EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Avery Kelley surpasses the 1,000 point mark in the 66-58 win over Gibson Southern. The Tigers senior and University of Evansville commit becomes the 15th player in Memorial history to accomplish this feat.

“Oh, I didn’t even know that. I don’t even know what to say. That’s so cool. But of course, it goes out to all my teammates who set me up and push me through. So I love to play the game because of them. But yeah, I’m super excited. I had no clue.”

Humble beyond belief. Kelley and the Tigers are now 6-1 and look ahead to hosting the 1-4 Bosse Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Gibson Southern falls to 7-3 but aim to get back to winning ways when they host the 4-5 South Spencer Rebels at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.