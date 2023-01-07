Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Jan 7, 2023 / 09:28 PM CST
Updated: Jan 7, 2023 / 09:28 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – University of Evansville falls to Illinois State 69-61. The Aces are now on four-game losing streak.
Regardless of why you’re traveling this winter, there are various gadgets that can make your trip more comfortable.
With the turn of the calendar to 2023, there’s one thing on many peoples’ minds: their expanded waistline after all the holiday feasting.
Freestanding punching bags are ideal for anyone who does not have time to attend workout classes or the space.