Aces fall at home to Northern Iowa

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) If Todd Lickliter is looking for something positive in UE’s loss to Northern Iowa, there’s this: the final score was close.

Northern Iowa handed the Aces their 14th loss of the season, beating UE 64-59. Leading Evansville (5-14, 1-7 MVC) was Evan Kuhlman and Blaise Beauchamp, who scored 13 points apiece.

“It was a struggle at times but there was no lack of competitiveness by our guys. You could see that down the stretch,” Lickliter said. “We had good contributions from everyone who played and gave ourselves a chance. Unfortunately it is all or nothing and we came up just short.”

Evansville will be at Missouri State Saturday night.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2022)