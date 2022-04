EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The mass exodus from the UE basketball program continues. Freshman Blake Sisley has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

The Heritage Hills graduate was a bright spot in a dismal season. The 6-8 forward played well late in the year, averaging just over 11 points a game over the final 8 games of the season, earning a spot on the MVC All-Freshman team.

He is the 4th player to enter the transfer portal since the season ended.

Sisley photo: Aces athletics