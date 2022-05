EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) David Ragland is coming home. The Harrison and USI graduate is returning to his hometown to take over the University of Evansville men’s basketball program.

Ragland has nearly two decades of experience as an assistant, spending time at places like Butler, Utah State and Indiana State.

He also spent two season as head coach at Vincennes University, going 44-19.

Ragland replaces Todd Lickliter who was fired on May 5th after going 15-53.

