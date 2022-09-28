EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The David Ragland era is officially underway at UE. The Aces hold their first official practice with their new head coach.

Ragland takes over a program that has struggled recently. Evansville went 6-24 last season.

“Now it’s on,” says Ragland. “The official first day of practice. A ton of energy. The emotion of the day is excitement. The guys are excited to get out here and get better today and compete. We are excited about the season.”

The Aces open the season at Miami (OH) on November 7th.