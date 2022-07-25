EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With only a few weeks left of summer break, boys and girls in grades 3-8 are able to squeeze in another camp. This week, they’ll be earning new skills from division one athletes and finding some new heroes to look up to.

But at the same time, it’s also giving the Aces team the opportunity to learn patience, leadership, and organizational skills while staying enthusiastic with the kids.

“It’s an opportunity to give back, our players to give back to the community,” said head coach David Ragland. “At some point they did the same thing, went to a camp, looked up to some players that were way bigger than them and just had a ton of fun while learning the game of basketball.”

“I love little kids,” added Aces guard Blaise Beauchamp. “It’s good to be an inspiration to some of them because you never know, we were watching some film in there on the Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ and a lot of kids were like locked in and I was like you know this might be the day that some kids choose to play basketball in their life and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

The camp runs through July 28.