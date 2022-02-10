EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Career nights from a pair of Aces wasn’t enough Thursday night against Indiana State. Blaise Beauchamp scored 29 points and Blake Sisley added 17 in the Aces 80-77 double overtime loss.

“We had some good production from a lot of our guys. Our younger guys got some valuable experience and really raised their level of play,” Aces head coach Todd Lickliter said. “The ball really moved around a lot better in the second half and was similar to how we played up at their place. Indiana State made a few runs on us and we found ways to get stops and come back. We’re right there; we just needed one more stop or one more basket.”

The Aces are now 6-17 (2-10 MVC). Evansville will be at Southern Illinois Saturday night.