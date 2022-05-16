EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville athletic director Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried has been a busy man since firing Todd Lickliter on May 5th. Over the last 11 days he has conducted double-digit interviews for the Aces men’s basketball head coach opening and says there has been significant interest.

“It is remarkable the number of high level individuals who have had a lot of success who have shown interest in this position,” Siegfried says. “There are names that anyone who follows college basketball would know very well.”

Siegfried adds he hopes to have the process completed by mid-to-late week next week.