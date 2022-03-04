ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WEHT) One of the worst seasons in Evansville’s history has come to an end. UE loses to Valpo in the MVC tournament opening round, falling to the Beacons 81-59.

“Valpo moved the ball very well in the first half and made us pay for not getting to the shooters,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said after the contest. “To our guys credit, we came out in the second half and cut the deficit to four. It was one of those games that we did not have enough to make the run.”

Evansville finishes the season 6-24. That’s a single-season record for fewest wins and most losses.