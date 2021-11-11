Aces shutdown IUPUI to win home opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Aces defense was the star of the show Thursday night at Ford Center. Evansville used a stingy defense to beat IUPUI 60-40. It’s the first time UE has held a Division I opponent to 40 or fewer since a 67-35 triumph over Bradley on January 9, 2016.

“It was a struggle in the first half on both ends but we kept guarding and I thought we rebounded very well,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said following the win. “We had better ball and player movement (in the second half) and those are things you have to learn and that is what we are doing.”

Shamar Givance lead the way with 16 points along with a game-high 7 rebounds. Evan Kuhlman was 4-for-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from outside on his way to 13 points.

Evansville will be at Belmont Saturday at 4 p.m.

(This story was originally published on November 11, 2021)