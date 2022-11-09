EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – New year, new team. The Aces showed up and showed out for their first game under new head coach David Ragland on the road at Miami of Ohio.

The Aces led for 39 of 40 minutes on Monday. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led UE with 23 points, 12 of which came in an explosive first half.

Although it was a tight race and a little too close for comfort at some points, Evansville didn’t let Miami’s comeback runs rattle them. Even at a one possession game with less than a minute to play, the Aces held the Redhawks off with the 78-74 victory.

This week, they prepare to face top 30 St. Louis.

“Obviously with them being a better team, we’re just going to have to lock in more, take care of the ball, be more together,” said Aces guard Marvin Coleman II. “Especially on the road where it’s always hostile.”

“It’s not being content,” said Strawbridge. “Not staying satisfied just with this one win. Just staying locked in with what the coach has got us doing. But yeah we’re still going to have the same approach, still going to have fun, work hard. We’re excited to play this year.”

“We’re just going to get prepared and trust that if we do what we do, well give ourselves a chance,” said head coach David Ragland. “We don’t practice cocky, we don’t communicate cocky. It’s more about being confident, but being humble and just trusting every step of the process of what we’re doing.”

Evansville plays St. Louis on the road on Saturday.