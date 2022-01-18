Aces struggle again in home loss to Loyola

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) So far, 2022 hasn’t been kind to the Aces. On Tuesday night, Evansville’s offense struggled once again in a 77-48 loss to Loyola.

“We have played some good basketball, but have not been able to do it consistently. When you are trying to develop and build, you are likely to struggle,” UE head coach Todd Lickliter said following the game. “I told the guys not to give in or feel sorry for ourselves. We need to take away the positives and concentrate on putting together longer stretches of good basketball.”

Evansville is now 5-12 (0-5 MVC) and will travel to Illinois State Friday night.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2022)