EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville swimming and diving teams earned two victories on Saturday afternoon in a triangular meet with visiting Eastern Illinois and Illinois State at the Deaconess Aquatic Center in Evansville.

The UE men cruised past Eastern Illinois, 218-58, while the UE women also knocked off the visiting Panthers, 160-118. Illinois State, picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll earlier this week, knocked off the UE women, 216-71, and beat Eastern Illinois, 232-55.

“Overall, I was really pleased with how today went,” said UE swimming and diving head coach Stuart Wilson. “On the men’s side, I thought we had some really great swims today across the board, especially by Daniel Santos Lopez, as he swam the second-fastest 100 Fly time this year in the MAC, which was great.

“On the women’s side, I thought we had a lot of different swimmers step up, and I thought we produced some really good swims as well. Illinois State was picked second in the MVC for a reason this year, and their depth was just too much to handle, but we still had some individual winners today on the women’s side, and I really liked what I saw from both teams today.”

On the men’s side, UE won the individual title in all 16 events, with five Purple Aces picking up multiple individual victories on the afternoon. Sophomore Daniel Santos Lopez (Madrid, Spain) posted the second-fastest 100-Yard Butterfly time in the Mid-American Conference this year with a time of 49.19, as he won the event by nearly three seconds. He also took home the title in the 100 Back (51.89) and was a part of UE’s 200-Yard Medley Relay squad which won in a time of 1:32.60.

Junior Alon Baer (Gesher HaZiv, Israel) remained undefeated on the year in the breaststroke events, winning both the 100- and 200-Yard Breaststrokes with times of 57.30 and 2:08.43, while teaming with Santos Lopez in the 200 Medley Relay victory.

Senior Riccardo Di Domenico (Johannesburg, South Africa) also swept the 100- and 200-Yard Freestyle events with times of 46.27 and 1:41.65, respectively, while being a third member of the 200 Medley Relay squad. Junior Jackson Caudill (Mount Sterling, Ky./Montgomery County) swept the distance freestyle events (4:47.41 in the 500 Free, 9:44.73 in the 1,000 Free) and freshman diver Levi McKinney won both the one-meter and three-meter titles. Senior Griffin Hammett (200-Yard Butterfly – 1:56.98), sophomores Logan Anderson (200-Yard Backstroke – 2:00.79) and Carlos Souto (200 IM – 1:57.62) and freshman Daniil Goncharuk (50 Free – 21.37) also won races on Saturday for the UE men.

On the women’s side, senior Maya Cunningham (Yakima, Wash./Eisenhower) won the individual title in the 200-Yard Butterfly in a time of 2:06.20, while also placing second in the 100 Free (53.97). Senior Sonsoles Aguayo (Jerez, Spain) finished second in both the 200-Yard Freestyle (1:56.84) and 500-Yard Freestyle (5:17.48) events, while also posting UE’s top time in the 50 Free (25.47) while placing fourth overall.

Sophomore Sveva Brugnoli (Rome, Italy) posted a second-place finish in the 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 58.87, while senior Allison McDonald (Cape Girardeau, Mo./Central) finished second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.16). Junior diver Madison Rollett (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) posted a second-place finish in the three-meter competition with a score of 247.95, while also placing third in the one-meter competition with a score of 245.60.

Evansville will have a short week this week, as the Purple Aces will return to competition beginning on Thursday at the A3 Performance Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois. The meet will run from Thursday through Saturday.

Credit: UE Athletics