EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Aces won against Chattanooga.

According to a social media post from our News Director, Michael Gross:

How bout them Aces?!?! From 20 points down with 11 minutes to go, the Aces storm back and give Chattanooga their first loss, 85-77 in OT.

@BHumrichous 28 points (11-21 FG, 5-12 3pt) in 42 minutes. Evansville is 5-0 for the first time since 2017.