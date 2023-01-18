EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mater Day wrestling team is working to continue their streak of excellence as they work towards what could be their 47th straight sectional title and 17th straight regional title.

For the wrestling program the expectations are always high but wrestlers say they take things one match and one practice at a time by working to conquer the day.

Consistency over the years is never easy but head coach Greg Schaefer says the constant support the team receives from the school and the community plays such a significant role.

Discipline, courage, sacrifice, humility, respect and gratitude are just six ways the wrestling team tries to attack each day and they say they don’t take a single day for granted.