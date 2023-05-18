HENDERSON, ky. (WEHT) – Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is offering free KHSAA sports physicals for local athletes entering grades 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

A news release says throughout the months of May and June, designated times at different area high schools have been assigned as well as different time slots for specific sports. Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine will offer these physicals to local student-athletes starting May 31.

Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine says when attending a free sports physical, athletes must:

Be accompanied by a parent if under 18.

Wear a T-shirt and shorts.

Bring a filled-out KHSAA physical form.

Have their family medical history and a list of any medications.

Dr. William Polio, fellowship-trained sports medicine surgeon at Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, says, “Our staff is dedicated to keeping student-athletes safe, healthy and ready to perform at their best. That’s why we are offering free sports physicals for local athletes. We want our community to receive excellence in orthopedic care that is focused on them in the most affordable way possible.”

The business says any student-athlete unable to attend their respective school’s physical date can still receive a free KHSAA sports physical from Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine’s doctors on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Please note that the last check-in is at 11:30 a.m.

Advanced Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine says for people to please visit this page to find their school’s details, including their specific school’s designated date and time. Athletes, parents and coaches can contact the business with any questions at 270-926-4100. To schedule an appointment, call 270-926-4100.