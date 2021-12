EVANSVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Gibson Southern’s Brady Allen and Sean DeLong have won Home Team Friday MVP of the Year awards.

DeLong wins the online MVP of the Year vote with 67% of votes cast. Brady Allen wins the overall MVP of the Year.

DeLong ran for 863 yards and and 9 touchdowns. He also had 3 receiving touchdowns.

Allen threw for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns this season, leading Gibson Southern to the 3A state championship.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2021)