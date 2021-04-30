Amber Dunn to represent Apollo in All-Stars game

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Amber Dunn will represent Apollo High School as a member of the Kentucky All-Stars basketball team. A senior member of the AHS E-Gals, Dunn will play against the Indiana All-Stars at the Owensboro Sportscenter on June 11.

Dunn was selected by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches based on her performance during the 2020-21 season.

Dunn is the 19th all-time leading scorer for the Apollo E-Gals with 915 career points and 707 career rebounds. She was named to the 3rd Region All-Tournament team, shooting 53 percent from the field this season. The E-Gals advanced to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Sweet 16 in April after winning the regional championship.

Dunn has not committed to a college but hopes to continue her basketball career after graduating from high school this year.

Head coach Natalie Powers Payne said Dunn represents the highest ideals of the E-Gals program, setting an example of tenacity and determination to overcome an ankle injury that limited her playing time during her senior season. “Amber being named to the Kentucky All-Stars is such a prestigious honor,” Payne said. “She has faced so much adversity this season with the ankle injury that it makes this extra-special. Amber is the kind of kid that has put in the extra time, the hours of shooting and working on her game in the off-season and during season. She is very deserving of this honor.”

Dunn shared credit for her most recent honor with her coaches and teammates. “It means everything to represent a program that has given so much to me,” she said. “The coaches have all helped me improve my game; without them, I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today. They continue to invest and believe in me even after going through my injury this season. I also have great teammates. We push each other every day in practice and make each other better. They’ve also been so supportive through everything over the years.”