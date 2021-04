EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Andrew Zirkelbach has been named the new Central football head coach.

He replaces Sean Coultis who resigned in January.

Zirkelbach spent last season as an assistant at Reitz.

He was with the Bears in 2018, serving as Central’s defensive coordinator.

Zirkelbach spent fours years as head coach at Princeton from 2006-2009.

