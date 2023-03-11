EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Central High School football coach Andy Zirkelbach is resigning.

This comes after being 2-18 with the Bears the past two seasons. This past year, the team was winless and scored just 26 points in 10 games.

The school released a statement thanking Zirkelbach for his time.

“We would like to thank Coach Zirklebach for his dedication to our program for the past couple of years. We would like to wish he and his family the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Central is currently looking for someone to fill the void.