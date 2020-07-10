Annual softball tournament draws players from across the region

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Contact sports across the country are canceling games and practices, but athletes from all over the Midwest are in Evansville this weekend for the 3rd annual All-American Showcase at the Deaconess Sports Park.

The players traveled from across the region hoping to catch the eye of college recruiters. League officials say they are taking precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. That includes sanitation stations, limiting bathroom capacity, and shorter concession stand lines.

“I think we’re really blessed to have the opportunity to get out and do this. It’s been a tough few months, and I know people were tired of being pinned up,” said Mark Feller, co-director of Future Stars Softball.

The tournament runs through Sunday. Another tournament will begin on Monday.

(This story was originally published on July 10, 2020)

