HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – For the Evansville Otters, one was not enough as another player had his contract purchased by an MLB team.

Officials state this time, the Tampa Bay Rays purchased the contract of reigning Frontier League Rookie of the Year Noah Myers.

A native of Tilbury, Ontario, Canada, Myers had a historic season for the Otters, not only becoming the fourth Otter to win the award but by also setting the Otters single-season record for runs scored with 86, according to the team.

“We are very proud of the work Noah put in to get this opportunity,” Otters Field Manager Andy McCauley said. “He worked hard to earn this, and we know he will find success in the Rays organization.”

The team states Myers hit for a team-high in batting average (.322), hits (114), triples (tied for five others with 5), home runs (18) and had the most walks on the team (64) while stealing 41 bases (3rd most in Otters’ single-season history) on 44 attempts.

Officials also state Myers started his collegiate career at Wabash Valley College in Mt. Carmel, Illinois before playing two years at South Carolina and finishing his collegiate career in 2022 at USC Upstate and being named a Frontier League Midseason All-Star, appearing in the outfield throwing competition as part of the league’s all-star game festivities.

Myers can also add Frontier League Player of the Week to his resume for the week of August 15, 2023 with a stretch of a .455 average, 10 runs and 11 RBIs over six games, including a 7 RBI, three double performance on August 17 against Florence. The team states his 7 RBIs are tied for second most in Evansville history, and the three doubles tied the franchise’s single game record.

Myers joins Jake Polancic as the second Otter to have his contract purchased this offseason.