EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Lacrosse isn’t an IHSAA sport right now. The situation behind why is a little complicated.

The IHSAA recently introduced an “emerging sport” category. Boy’s volleyball and girl’s wrestling were the first to use it. It gives new sports the opportunity to get the IHSAA label and go on a road towards becoming a recognized sport.

All it takes is a request by a school or a coaches association and a vote by IHSAA committee members to approve a sport as an emerging one.

Currently there has not been a request for lacrosse. The reason for this is because the Indiana lacrosse associations such as the IHSLA and INGLA don’t have to abide by as much regulations that IHSAA sports have.

Some worry that becoming an IHSAA sport too soon could slow down the sport’s growth in Indiana. One example is currently being able to play on Sundays and go on overnight road trips. That is more necessary for a growing sport because since there are fewer opponents, and teams have to travel hours multiple times a year to play opponents. Overnight and Sundays allow the teams to knock out multiple games in one weekend.

Notre Dame won the National Championship for men’s lacrosse just a few weeks ago. Their head coach, Kevin Corrigan said it makes sense that their hasn’t been a request yet.

“Those regulations can get in the way of growth. When your first starting out, it helps to have some flexibility,” said Corrigan.

Another factor is that in order to get a fully recognized sport, it has to have at least 100 programs on the high school level in the state. Currently lacrosse is not at that number.

Evansville North boy’s lacrosse coach, Kevin Bakel has been involved in Evansville’s lacrosse development since programs first started in 2008. He says that in order to get that number up, it has to grow in rural areas. Bakel said a lack of coaches is partially the reason for the slower growth in those areas.

“It isn’t necessarily the kid’s involvement or wanting to try it, but it’s coaches. It’s a brand new sport so when you talk to the rural areas, people haven’t seen it or coached it. So how are they supposed to start this?” said Bakel.

Even though there are some pros to staying away from the IHSAA for now, there could be benefits to joining. One of those benefits is legitimizing the sport which Memorial coach, Cliff Rogers thinks will convince schools to get programs.

“A lot of schools are just looking for that sanctioned status to start a team,” said Rogers.

Corrigan also thinks that the sport has grown enough to make the next step.

“I think its worthy of that and ready for that,” said Corrigan.

IHSAA Commission Paul Neidig said the emerging sport rule was created to give newer sports the opportunity.

“There wasn’t an emerging sport rule. There wasn’t an opportunity for growth. You had to have the standard to be recognized or it wouldn’t be possible,” said Neidig.

Bakel said that the sport may not be too far from sending a request in.

“There is the discussion of putting everything together to approach the emerging sport side of it. That is something I know will be discussed here in the off-season,” said Bakel.

Rogers and the Memorial athletic department both expressed that they would like to see lacrosse as an IHSAA sport at some point.