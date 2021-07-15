Apollo hopes for breakout season in Edge’s 3rd year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) John Edge knows how to win football games. His tenure at Owensboro Catholic is all the proof you need. Now Edge is hoping some of that success starts to take hold at Apollo.

The former Aces head coach is now in his third year leading the Eagles, and he says he is going back to his roots this fall.

“We’re going to go back to kind of what we’ve done in the past several years. We’re going to throw the football, and we’re going to be great at that, ” Edge says. “And keep playing hard on defense. Play great on defense, and win ball games.”

Apollo opens the season at Owensboro Catholic.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2021)