MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) Michael Lewis has been named the new men’s basketball head coach at Ball State. It’s the first head coaching job for the Jasper graduate.

Lewis was an Indiana All-Star his senior season and played at IU for Bobby Knight.

Lewis has been an assistant for 18 seasons, including the last 3 at UCLA.

He will begin the job in Muncie once the Bruins are eliminated from the NCAA tournament.