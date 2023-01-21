EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The annual Night of Memories took place Saturday night.

Players from the past and players of the future were in attendance. With that came the rising stars learning from their predecessors.

Yankees prospect Elijah Dunham said speaking with the older generation is his favorite part.

“Last year we were in a room right before the event started. I got to talk baseball with the guys that were there. Getting to listen to their stories and experiences was a dream come true. Especially with the legends that were in that room,” said Dunham.

White Sox prospect Colson Montgomery agreed.

“You hear them talk about what they went through, and how grueling their seasons were, and the ups and downs. You get to pick their brains,” said Montgomery.

It’s a two-way street. Former New York Yankee, Don Mattingly knows that from experience.

“Graig Nettles is one of the guys that when I came into New York was part of our group and helped me. That’s what the game is. Passing it down the history is really cool,” said Mattingly.

World Series winner Jon Warden gave some advice for off the field.

“I told him, ‘Hey kid, you better sign that so kids can read it,” said Warden.

Now they are raising money for kids that play in the same neighborhoods as some of them did.