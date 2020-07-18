Bea Gorton, Indiana’s 1st women’s hoops coach, dies at 73

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Bea Gorton, the first women’s basketball coach at Indiana, has died. She was 73.

Gorton still has the best winning percentage in school history at .738 and holds the distinction of coaching the program’s only All-American, Debbie Oing. During Gorton’s tenure from 1972 to 1976, Indiana reached the AIAW national tournament’s Final Four in 1973 and the regional finals two other times.

Gorton was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014 and worked as a faculty member at Wheaton College in Illinois, Taylor University in Indiana and Bowling Green following her coaching career.

