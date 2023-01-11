Ray Chapman is the only player to ever die as a result of injuries sustained in an MLB game (Getty Images)

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (FOX 56) – Raymond Johnson Chapman, born in western Kentucky, was a part of a tight pennant race in 1920.

Chapman, the shortstop for the then-Cleveland Indians (70-40) was in a virtual tie with the Chicago White Sox (72-42) and the New York Yankees (72-43).

On Aug. 16, 1920, Cleveland was playing New York in a pivotal matchup and was facing Carl Mays, who was known for his submarine-like delivery on the pitcher’s mound.

Chapman was the lead-off batter in the fifth inning when the first pitch from Mays struck him on the left side of his head and he promptly crumpled to the ground. The umpire, Tommy Connolly, called to the stands for a doctor and two answered the call as silence fell over the crowd.

Eventually, Chapman was able to get to his feet and two of his teammates helped him walk across the infield but he lost consciousness again. He was transported to St. Lawrence Hospital for x-rays. Fears were Chapman had sustained a broken skull.

Cleveland went on to win the game 4-3 but the air was taken out of the game.

Ray Chapman of the Cleveland Indians. (Getty Images)

Chapman went through a lengthy operation and survived the procedure, but died around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 17, just hours before his pregnant wife, Katie, could reach him.

“It is the most regrettable incident of my baseball career,” said Mays. “I would give anything if I could undo what has happened. Chapman was a game, splendid fellow.”

Cleveland won the World Series that season and dedicated their victory to Chapman.

Impact of Chapman’s death

Following Chapman’s death, Major League Baseball made a rule requiring umpires to replace the ball whenever it becomes dirty.

At the time Chapman was hit with a pitch it was common practice for baseballs to be covered with tobacco juice, soil, and licorice as well as being misshapen through being cut, sandpapered, or spiked.

The Beaver Dam native

Chapman was born on Jan. 15, 1891, in Beaver Dam but was raised in Illinois.

He began playing baseball professionally in 1912 with the Cleveland Naps before they became the Indians. His list of accolades is impressive.

He batted .300 or better three times, including batting .303 with 97 runs scored prior to his death

He’s sixth all-time in the MLB record book in sacrifice hits

He also led the league in runs scored and walks in 1918.

There were rumors he was going to retire after the 1920 season to dedicate himself to being a father and working in the family business.

A baseball field is dedicated to Chapman in Beaver Dam.

A special thank you to the Society for American Baseball Research for providing the information for this story.