(WEHT) – Week two of college football was an exciting one for some Tri-Staters. Three former high school football stars from the Tri-State got to celebrate some big milestones.

Boonville graduate Devin Mockobee had an incredible moment on Saturday. The Purdue redshirt freshman running back helped further the Boilermakers’ blowout lead even more with his first career touchdown. He dazzled while doing so, with not just one stiff arm – but two! He rolled into the endzone to put Purdue up 56-0 against Indiana State in their first win of the season. He also led the day with 78 rushing yards.

Gibson Southern star and Mr. Football Brady Allen got to see some playing time at Ross-Ade Stadium as well. Allen made his first college completion, an eight yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, Owensboro’s Gavin Wimsatt had a big smile on his face as he made his first start and threw his first career touchdown. Rutgers led Wagner 14-0 in the first quarter when he made the 41-yard completion. The Scarlet Knights rolled over Wagner 66-7.