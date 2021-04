LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) Heritage Hills senior Blake Sisley is an Indiana All-Star.

The Aces recruit was named to the prestigious team on Monday morning.

Sisley averaged 22.6 points and 7.5 rebounds a game last season for the Patriots.

He is the first player in Heritage Hills history to be named an Indiana All-Star.

(This story was originally published on April 19, 2021)