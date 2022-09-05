WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – Maybe not such an exciting start to week two for the Boilers, coming off of a week one loss on Thursday to Penn State. Despite some turnovers and penalties, Purdue looked strong in the second half and held a three point lead after Chris Jefferson had intercepted Penn State’s Sean Clifford and returned it for a 72-yard pick-six with just minutes left to play.

The Boilers defense stepped up to hold off the Nittany Lions to just 14 yards on the next two possessions, but Penn State went on an 80-yard drive in a minute and a half and capped off the night with a late game-winning touchdown.

Purdue head coach JeffBbrohm says they just can’t let runs like that happen.

“They gave up some easy completions,” said Brohm. “We missed a tackle. You know, we didn’t guard the running back running out of the backfield on a blitz. Just lots of small things can’t happen on a two-minute drive. It’s disappointing because they had some good moments on defense, but there were some key plays that were not good. So we’ve got to get that fixed.”

Purdue hosts Indiana State on Saturday.