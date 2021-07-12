Boo Weekley headlines Korn Ferry Tour Championship Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Boo Weekley knows a thing or two about trying to break into the PGA Tour. Weekley, who has 3 PGA Tour wins to his credit and was a member of the 2008 Ryder Cup team, was the featured speaker at Monday’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship Media Day.

The 47 year old Flordia native, played on the Korn Ferry Tour from 2003 to 2006 before establishing himself on the PGA Tour.

“These guys are going to understand how much this tour means to them once they leave it and and go to the PGA Tour, ” says Weekley.

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be held August 30th through September 5th and Victoria National.

(This story was originally published on July 12, 2021)