Boonville begins life after Devin Mockobee

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Darin Ward has turned Boonville into a solid football program. In his six years leading the Pioneers, Boonville has gone 38-24.

The challenge this year for Ward, will be finding a way to replace Devin Mockobee. The former Pioneers running back now plays at Purdue and he has left a huge hole in the Boonville offense. Ward says no single player can replace Mockobee so with Pioneers will go with a total team concept.

“We’re going to run the football. We’re always going to do that here at Boonville,” says Ward. “We embrace a blue collar mentality, but we’re going to spread the ball around and get different guys running the ball. Devin was 95% of our run game last year. This year, it’ll get spread out to about four or five. That 75% run game of our overall offense will be spread out to about four or five guys.

The Pioneers open up at home with Paoli.

(This story was originally published on August 12, 2021)