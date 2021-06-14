Boonville celebrates 3A state championship

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It was a celebration 15 years in the making on Monday night in Boonville.

The Lady Pioneers celebrated their 3A softball state championship with a parade through town and a pep rally at the softball field.

It’s the second softball state championship in school history and the first since 2006.

“It feels incredible,” said head coach Kalyn Chapman. “We have done nothing but work to get to where we are today. On and off the field. As a team together, we have done this. These girls have earned this and it made it that much easier for my first year. So I’m speechless.”

Boonville beat Guerin Catholic 1-0 on Friday night to win the championship.

