WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – Former Boonville standout Devin Mockobee is doing big things post-high school. The Purdue redshirt freshman walk-on was electric on Saturday night as the Boilermakers took on Nebraska.

Mockobee was the leading rusher of the night with a season high 178 yards on the ground. He punched in a touchdown to help the Boilers defeat the Huskers in a back and forth nail biter with the 43 to 37 final.

“He just runs hard, so you’ve got to give Devin a lot of credit,” said Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. “This young man came in here and wanted to earn his stripes. He doesn’t care who he plays, he runs hard and bounces off tackles. He can still get a lot stronger and bigger but at 180 pounds we are lucky to have him. He makes plays with his hands and he’s caught the ball off the charts really well, which, he just is a gamer. It’s not something we see in practice all the time and I think now we’ve seen it more because he’s gained his confidence.”

“I spent a lot of time just running routes in the last year and a half,” said Mockobee. “Just doing what I need to do get my hands better and I feel like it’s starting to prove. It’s been proving itself in games. I dropped the one which I really got mad at myself for, but I think I’m doing pretty well so far.”