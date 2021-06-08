Boonville softball advances to 3A state championship game

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) One of the most tradition-rich softball programs in southern Indiana is back in the championship round of the IHSAA playoffs.

Boonville will play for the 3A championship Friday night.

It’s the Pioneers third trip to the finals. They won the championship back in 2006.

Boonville head coach Kalyn Chapman tells Eyewitness News it feels good to be back in the championship game. Chapman says, “It’s amazing. I have goosebumps right now. I am so proud of this team, my coaching staff, our community, all of this support from the school. It is just a dream come true to walk in and see my hometown and to be a part of this program.”

Boonville will play Guerin Catholic Friday at 7.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2021)