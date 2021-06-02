Boonville wins 3A regional championship for the first time since 2016

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been a long time coming for Boonville softball.

The Pioneers, who are traditionally one of the best programs in southwest Indiana, are finally heading back to semistate.

Boonville won the 3A regional championship Tuesday night, beating Pike Central 10-3 to claim the title. It’s the 15th regional title in program history and the first since 2016.



Head coach Kalyn Chapman says her team is back. Chapman says, “It feels really nice, you know, the experience means everything to these girls. And now they know what Boonville softball is all about, the tradition is back. Our culture is back. Our girls are ready. They’re hungry. They know what we’re all about now. So it feels nice to be back and doing this with these girls.”

Boonville will play Northview Saturday in the 3A semistate.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2021)