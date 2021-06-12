Boonville wins 3A softball state championship.

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Boonville softball_1495589605444.PNG

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WEHT) It was a late night at the Indiana 3A softball state championship, but well worth it for Boonville. 

The Lady Pioneers win the championship in thrilling style, beating Guerin Catholic 1-0, on a squeeze bunt in the bottom of the 7th inning. 

Jayce Purdy led off the final inning with a triple, and scored the game winning run on Randi Jo Pryor’s bunt. 

It’s the second state championship in Boonville history. A community celebration is planned for Monday night at Boonville High School

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories