EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For the first time in four years, Bosse is heading to regionals. The Bulldogs beat Memorial 66-63 in the 3A sectional championship on Saturday night, claiming their first title since 2018.

Bosse will now face Lawrenceburg Saturday at the Hatchet House.

“I thoroughly believe we are the best team in the regional and we have a great shot at extending our goals for the next weekend as well,” says head coach Shane Burkhart. “These kids have the talent, they can really shoot the basketball. It’s just a matter of can we get this done mentally and can we be the team that doesn’t get outhustled and I think we can.”

Bosse and Lawrenceburg tipoff at 9:30 Saturday morning.