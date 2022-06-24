EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Welcome to Bosse Field where hearing the crack of a bat and seeing balls fly is being replaced by rattling chains and flying discs. While the Evansville Otters are out of town, disc golfers came to play.

An ace challenge was held at the historic field on June 23. An ace is the “hole in one” version of disc golf when a player’s disc lands in the basket in one throw.

Disc golf baskets were set up around all Bosse Field in different locations. These locations included the stands, first base, third base, on top of the dugout, the bullpen and home plate!

Basket at home plate

Eyewitness News caught one player delivering an ace from the pitcher mound to the basket at home plate. Charlotte, N.C. native Ian Yeager said he made his ace by stepping forward while putting and by turning his favorite disc away from him just a bit as he let it go.

Ian Yeager delivers an ace from the pitching mound in Bosse Field

Many disc golf players said their approach may or may not change in an ace challenge compared to a tournament.

“I’m laying up in a tournament,” said Evansville player, Brittany Rizan. “But out here, I would run everything and play aggressive.”

2 disc golfers throw to a basket at home while baskets are placed at first and third

“I’m putting like normal,” said Maryland native Alex Urban. “During the tournament, I have gone OB (out of bounds) a few times. This is serious for me.”

Golfers had two chances to throw a disc into the basket. And if they did not, a few participants were going to still have a good time.

“This is a fun event,” said Evansville native Josh Pemberton. “During a tournament, I’m more serious but this is just a good time to drink, hang out with friends and toss a few discs.”