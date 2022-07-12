EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville has softball fever! Not only is the USSSA Great Lakes Nationals Tournament happening this week, but a professional fast-pitch softball team will be at Bosse Field on July 12 through 14.

The USSSA Pride will take on the Smash It Sports Vipers at 7:30 p.m. each of those nights. Gates will open at 6 p.m. with tickets at $15 for general admission and $25 for lower reserved on the day of the games. Children under five have free admission.

Tickets are available at on the USSSA Pride website or the Bosse Field ticket office. Fireworks will follow each game.

“Bringing the USSSA Pride and Smash It Sports Vipers to historic Bosse Field is a unique privilege that will be the highlight of many kids’ summers, creating lasting memories for young athletes that get the opportunity to meet their heroes,” said Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corporation. “The three game series features some of the best fastpitch softball players in the world and we are honored to partner with both teams to play a small role in supporting the continued growth of professional fastpitch softball.”

The USSSA Pride are a professional softball team founded in 2009 and based in Viera, Florida. The team is a member of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League.

“For me personally, I consider it an honor to have the USSSA Pride team represent the USSSA during this week in Evansville for these younger female athletes,” said Tim Foster, USSSA Great Lakes National Tournament Director. “It’s a dream come true for them to finally meet some of their idols and watch them play in person and get to communicate with them during autograph sessions. Last year, I stood back and watched the excitement on these young ladies’ face when getting autographs after the game and to see just how awesome our Pride professional athletes were with them brought an outpouring of appreciation from players and parents that filled my email weeks after the event was over.”

More information can be learned by contacting Erin Graninger, Marketing & Events Coordinator at Evansville Sports Corporation by emailing her at egraninger@evansvillesports.org or calling (812) 568-0097.

