EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Grab your baseball caps this Saturday because the Evansville Otters are hosting an Anniversary Celebration for “A League of Their Own” at Bosse Field. Evansville famously welcomed Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna to the historic field in 1991 to film the championship scene in the movie.

Released the next year on July 1, 1992, this Saturday will mark 30 years since the film’s box-office release. Field officials say the celebration will include a showing of the critically-acclaimed film.

“Come out to our historic ballpark to watch the movie, enjoy ballpark food and beer, and experience a piece of Evansville history,” says a spokesperson on the event page.

Bosse Field is opening the celebration to the public for free! Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. Officials say no outside food or drinks are allowed. As of now, over 2,000 people have shown interest in the event on the Otter’s Facebook page. To read more about “A League of Their Own”, click here.

