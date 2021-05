EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Opening Night at Bosse Field is later this month. And when fans return to the historic ballpark, they will see lots of improvements.

The EVSC spent $5 million on upgrades to Bosse Field, including new LED lighting and a new video scoreboard.

Opening Night at Bosse Field will be May 29th.

(This story was originally published on May 4, 2021)